Braves Outfielder Elects Free Agency After Being DFA'd
The Atlanta Braves announced on Wednesday that outfielder José Azocar has elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. He was designated for assignment as part of a series of moves ahead of the Mets series.
During that series of moves, outfielder Staurt Fairchild was activated from the 10-day injured list and infielder Nacho Alvarez was removed from his rehab assignment and optioned to Triple-A, where he is already playing.
Azocar played in two games for the Braves during his time with the team. He had his one at-bat on Sunday in the 10-1 loss to the Rockies. He flew out to center when pinch-hitting for Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the eighth. With Fairchild coming back and also capable of serving the same substitution role, Azocar was going to be the one to go.
He was designated by the New York Mets toward the end of May, and the Braves picked him up on a minor league contract. The Braves selected his contract the following day when Fairchild went on the injured list. He had dislocated his pinky when sliding into second base during the top half of the doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Azocar was a piece that shifted around during the Braves flurry of moves during a losing skid that lasted from the end of month and into the first week of June. For what it's worth, it was a longer time with the major league team than others got, like Craig Kimbrel for example.