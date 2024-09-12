Braves Reinstate Catcher Travis d'Arnaud From Paternity List
The Atlanta Braves will get back a key remaining piece of their offense for a pivotal series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves announced on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday that they have reinstated catcher Travis d'Arnaud from the paternity list. In a corresponding move, the team optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves placed d'Arnaud on the paternity list Monday. The team recalled Tromp at the same time.
d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and 38 runs scored in 90 games this season.
At the beginning of the season, he wasn't considered Atlanta's No. 1 catcher, but with all the team's injuries, d'Arnaud has become one of the team's more important hitters. He has batted second or fifth in the batting order in two of his past three starts.
In d'Arnaud's absence, Sean Murphy, who began the season as Atlanta's top catcher, started three straight games. He went 2-for-11 (.182) with a home run and 3 RBI in the three games.
Tromp didn't play at all.
In 12 MLB seasons, d'Arnaud has slashed .249/.310/.427 with 122 home runs in 875 games. He's hit .253 with a .761 OPS over the last five years with the Braves.
d'Arnaud made the 2022 National League All-Star team. He hit .268 with 18 home runs and a .791 OPS that season. But Murphy became the primary catcher for the Braves, making the All-Star team, in 2023.
The 18 homers d'Arnaud registered in 2022 were a career high. He is just four shy of that with 16 games remaining this season.
Tromp has played 19 MLB games this season, but he hasn't appeared in a contest since May 25 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is slashing .250/.259/.365 with 6 extra-base hits, 6 RBI and 3 runs in 54 plate appearances in 2024.