$13 Million Ex-Brewers Slugger Listed As Bounce Back Candidate For Royals
The Milwaukee Brewers had a low-key offseason. They traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and lost Willy Adames, and their only major move this winter was the signing of left-hander Jose Quintana to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
They won 93 games last year and also earned their second consecutive National League Central division title, finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
Back in 2022, the Brewers had outfielder Hunter Renfroe. He left after just one season and spent 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds, and 2024 with the Kansas City Royals.
He struggled with Kansas City last year. However, Anne Rogers of MLB.com lists the former Brewer as a potential bounce-back candidate for 2025.
"A better season from Renfroe especially, given his history as a power threat, would certainly go a long way. The Royals signed him ahead of the 2024 season believing he could provide them reliable production in the middle of the order, similar to what he did in Boston in 2021 (31 homers) and Milwaukee in 2022 (29 homers), posting an .812 OPS between those two seasons," Rogers wrote.
In addition to his 29 home runs in 2022 with the Brewers, Renfroe slashed .255/.315/.492 with an .807 OPS, a 2.6 WAR and 72 RBI.
Last year, he hit 15 homers, but only hit .229/.297/.392 with a .689 OPS. If he can put up similar numbers to what he did with Milwaukee, he should be back in business in 2025.
