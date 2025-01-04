Brewers 17-Year-Old Prospect Listed As Breakout Candidate For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses after running away with the National League Central in 2024. They traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and lost shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
The Brewers could still be a contender in 2025, even after some tough losses. But regardless of what happens with the Major League club, they have some exciting young players.
17-year-old infield prospect Jesus Made is somebody to be excited about. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as a breakout candidate for 2025.
"No 2024 international signing made a better first impression than Made, who hit .331/.458/.554 with 21 extra-base hits, 28 steals and more walks (39) than strikeouts (28) over 51 games in the Dominican Summer League. He has a 55-hit, 55-power offensive profile, and while he has split his time evenly between shortstop and third base to begin his pro career, it's his bat that could allow him to move quickly through the system," Reuter wrote on Friday.
Because he is only 17 years old, Made isn't going to make an impact on the Major League roster in 2025. But that doesn't mean he won't turn some heads.
He could quickly rise through the ranks of the Brewers farm system and eventually be ready for the Majors in a few short years. He performed well in the Dominican Summer League, and appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.
