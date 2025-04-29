Brewers 2x All-Star Ranked Among Top 10 Catchers In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. After running away with the National League Central division last year and finishing 10 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, the teams owns a 14-15 record in sits in third place in the division.
Milwaukee is also three games behind the first-place Cubs.
However, several Brewers have made their mark over the past several years, including two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras. He's off to a bit of a slow start at the plate, but is still being recognized as one of Major League Baseball's top players.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 10 players at each position. Among MLB catchers, Contreras was ranked 10th best.
Contreras is hitting .245/.348/.357 with three home runs, 16 RBI, three stolen bases and a .705 OPS. However, his catching prowess shouldn't go unnoticed. He also had a strong 2024 season, hitting .281/.365/.466 with 23 home runs, 92 RBI and an .831 OPS.
If the Brewers are going to turn their 2025 season around, they are going to need Contreras' production, as he is a centerpiece of the organization this year.
The main struggle for Milwaukee has been their pitching this season, but a hot bat from Contreras could help them start winning some more games and potentially even assume the top spot in the NL Central later in the year.
We'll see what the rest of 2025 has in store for the Brewers and for Contreras.
