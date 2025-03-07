Brewers 2x All-Star Takes Big Step In Rehab Journey
The Milwaukee Brewers lost a few big pieces this offseason in Willy Adames and Devin Williams, but the team still looks to be in pretty good shape entering the 2025 season.
They ran away with the National League Central last year, finishing 10 games above the St. Louis Cardinals with a record of 93-69. This was all done after they traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles and lost Brandon Woodruff for the year.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Woodruff took a big step on Friday in his rehab journey and could be on track for game action soon.
"More progress for Brandon Woodruff: After navigating another live BP two days ago, and getting the green light yesterday during a visit with his surgeon, he expects his next outing to be in a Minor League Spring Training game," McCalvy tweeted.
Woodruff last pitched in 2023. Though he performed well, going 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA, he was limited to just 11 starts and an arm injury took him out for the rest of the year and all of 2024.
However, if he can get healthy and return to form in 2025, the Brewers should be just fine, even without Adames and Williams. Adding him back into the rotation alongside Freddy Peralta and Tobias Meyers, plus the additions of Nestor Cortes and Jose Quintana, should at least keep the Crew competitive in the NL Central in 2025.
It will be interesting to see what kind of progress Woodruff will make in his upcoming outing, whenever that will be.
