Brewers $34 Million Slugger Listed As Possible Trade Fit For Red Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to play better baseball as of late, but are still not off to a great start in 2025.
After running away with the National League Central in 2024, the team entered play on Wednesday with a 24-25 record and sit in fourth place in the division, five games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
Their early-season struggles have led some to declare them sellers at this year's trade deadline. It's too early to determine that of course, but there are pieces the Brewers could put on the market.
Tremayne Person of FanSided proposed the idea of Rhys Hoskins going to the Boston Red Sox.
"If the Boston Red Sox are still hunting for a first baseman at the 2025 trade deadline, one name checks every box. Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins," Person writes.
"Hoskins is in the final year of a two-year, $34 million contract andhas bounced back nicely after missing all of 2023. Through mid-May, he’s slashing .297/.402/.483 with six home runs and 26 RBIs — a valuable bat with postseason experience and a knack for coming through in big moments."
Hoskins came to the Brewers after being non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies. He's off to a good start this season, and the Red Sox could certainly use a bat in their lineup, especially with Triston Casas out for the season.
Boston has a strong farm system too, so Milwaukee could bring back a decent haul of prospects if they do decide to trade Hoskins.
