Brewers $34 Million Slugger Listed As Team MVP By MLB Writer
The Milwaukee Brewers have not quite been able to replicate their 2024 success thus far. They lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason.
While those players haven't set the world on fire with their new teams, the Brewers are certainly missing those presences. But not all is lost for the Brewers.
They are at least a game over the .500 mark and within striking distance in the National League Central.
One player in particular has been having a very good season. Rhys Hoskins is in the second year of his $34 million contract with the Brewers. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Hoskins as the team's MVP thus far.
"Both William Contreras and Brice Turang are supplying more value than Hoskins if you factor in defense, but it's an open-and-shut case in favor of the first baseman at the dish, where he is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's only on pace for about 20 home runs, but his .287 batting average will stand out in what figures to be a seller's market at first base, should the Brewers go that route in two months' time," Miller wrote.
Hoskins is slashing .282/.384/.459 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, two stolen bases and an .843 OPS this season. He struggled in his first year with the team and ultimately picked up his player option for 2025.
If he is to hit free agency this offseason after a bounce back year, he could command a much better contract. We'll see if he can keep this up.
