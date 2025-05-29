Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers $34 Million Slugger Listed As Team MVP By MLB Writer

This slugger is cooking for the Brewers.

Curt Bishop

Jul 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo patch on the jersey of catcher William Contreras (24) against the Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo patch on the jersey of catcher William Contreras (24) against the Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers have not quite been able to replicate their 2024 success thus far. They lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason.

While those players haven't set the world on fire with their new teams, the Brewers are certainly missing those presences. But not all is lost for the Brewers.

They are at least a game over the .500 mark and within striking distance in the National League Central.

One player in particular has been having a very good season. Rhys Hoskins is in the second year of his $34 million contract with the Brewers. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Hoskins as the team's MVP thus far.

"Both William Contreras and Brice Turang are supplying more value than Hoskins if you factor in defense, but it's an open-and-shut case in favor of the first baseman at the dish, where he is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's only on pace for about 20 home runs, but his .287 batting average will stand out in what figures to be a seller's market at first base, should the Brewers go that route in two months' time," Miller wrote.

Hoskins is slashing .282/.384/.459 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, two stolen bases and an .843 OPS this season. He struggled in his first year with the team and ultimately picked up his player option for 2025.

If he is to hit free agency this offseason after a bounce back year, he could command a much better contract. We'll see if he can keep this up.

More MLB: Brandon Woodruff Reaches Milestone In Pursuit Of Brewers Debut

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/Around MLB Feed