Brewers $4.5 Million Ex-All-Star Ranked Among Top 10 Left-Handed Starters
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start this season. After 30 games, they are 15-15 and sit three games back of the first place Chicago Cubs while also occupying third place in the National League Central.
The team ran away with the division last year, finishing 10 games ahead of Chicago and the St. Louis Cardinals. But even with a slower start to 2025, there are things for the Brewers to be excited about.
Several current and former Brewers are receiving some well-deserved recognition around the league. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed his Top 10 players at each position throughout the league.
For left-handed starters, the newly signed Jose Quintana was ranked ninth.
The former All-Star is off to a hot start with his new club. The 36-year-old lefty is 4-0 with a 1.14 ERA in his first four starts.
Milwaukee gave Quintana a one-year, $4.5 million contract after he pitched two seasons with the New York Mets. Last year, he was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts with New York and helped guide them to the NLCS.
While Milwaukee's rotation has taken several hits due to injuries, Quintana has remained healthy thus far and has performed well to start the 2025 season. The Brewers will need him to continue his hot stretch if they want to turn their season around.
The left-hander made his Major League debut back in 2012 and has pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cardinals in addition to the Mets and Brewers.
