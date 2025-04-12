Brewers $4.5 Million Veteran Starter Accomplished An Impressive Feat On Friday
The Milwaukee Brewers made a smart move this past offseason when they signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
Milwaukee already had a few pitchers that were going to miss some time due to injuries, and the rotation had an opening that president of baseball operations Matt Arnold needed to fill.
Quintana himself didn't start the year with the Brewers, as he was signed very late in the game. He wasn't able to make his team debut until Friday.
However, he certainly made the most of that debut when he took the ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com notes that Quintana made a little bit of personal history with his win on Friday night.
"Quintana wouldn’t be zapped. Instead, he delivered seven scoreless innings and became the 24th pitcher to earn a win against all of MLB’s current 30 teams. Only four of the others are active, and it’s the sort of list one wants to be part of: Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander," McCalvy wrote.
Quintana now finds himself in some Hall-of-Fame company. While he himself likely won't be a Hall-of-Famer, he joined a very strong list of pitchers.
Last year with the New York Mets, Quintana went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA and even delivered the clinching win of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
But he has been around long enough to make some very important history, and it's a moment he'll cherish for the rest of his career. We'll see if he can build off of that success.
