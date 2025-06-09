Brewers $8 Million Starter Listed As Possible Trade Chip
The Milwaukee Brewers have turned things around in recent weeks following a rough start to the 2025 season. They are now 35-31, have won seven of their last 10 games and are within striking distance in the National League Central and Wild Card races.
The losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams hurt them at first, but they have turned things around. However, if it doesn't last, they may have some pieces that they'll want to flip at the trade deadline as part of a possible sale.
One such piece is starting pitcher Aaron Civale. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes he could be on the move.
"Civale went from Cleveland to Tampa Bay ahead of the 2023 deadline, from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee ahead of last year's deadline, and maybe he'll come full circle back to the Guardians, who could use at least one affordable arm if they're still in the hunt. Since returning from the IL in late May, Civale has made three starts with a 3.14 ERA. If and when Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes make it back, he figures to be expendable, even if Milwaukee is still in the October mix," Miller wrote.
Civale is struggling this year. He has made only four starts and has gone 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA in those starts. However, he is a cheap veteran that could fill a hole for a contending team with injuries, so it will certainly be interesting to see if any team shows interest in the veteran right-hander.
More MLB: Brewers $8 Million Starter Predicted To Earn Second All-Star Nod