Brewers $8 Million Starter Predicted To Earn Second All-Star Nod
The Milwaukee Brewers had gotten off to a slow start this season. However, they have gotten hot lately. They've won eight of their last 10 games and are just two games back in the National League Wild Card race.
They are also within striking distance in the NL Central, a division led by the Chicago Cubs. They have dealt with various injuries and losses. They were certainly feeling the departures of Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
However, things have improved in recent weeks.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta is putting together a good season and might make another All-Star appearance this year. His first came in 2021, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts that he will return to the NL All-Star roster this summer in Atlanta at Truist Park.
Peralta, 29 is 5-4 with a 2.92 ERA this season in 13 starts. He also has a 1.21 WHIP, a 1.6 WAR and 75 strikeouts over 71 innings of work.
He has been Milwaukee's most dominant starting pitcher thus far, and it would certainly make sense for him to at least be considered for a spot on the NL All-Star roster.
For his career, Peralta is a 10.5 WAR player and owns a 3.72 ERA over 191 career games.
He might be the only member of the Brewers to represent his squad this summer, though he would be an ideal choice, as pitchers are at the descretion of the All-Star team's manager.
We'll see if he ends up making it onto the roster.
