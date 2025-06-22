Brewers All-Star Pitcher Predicted To Earn Second Nod This Summer
The Milwaukee Brewers have been playing much better baseball as of late after a rough start to the 2025 season. The team is 7-3 in its last 10 games and is on a three-game winning streak.
They even have control of the third National League Wild Card spot.
Soon, the All-Star break will be here, and it will be interesting to see which members of the Brewers will be selected to take part in the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta on July 15.
Eric Fischer of Reviewing the Brew listed five All-Star candidates for the Brewers, and among them was right-hander Freddy Peralta.
"Words do not describe how much Freddy Peralta has meant to this year's Brewers club. After injuries had decimated this rotation, Peralta has been the constant guiding light for the team. Every five days, Peralta takes the bump and gives Milwaukee a chance to win," Fischer wrote.
"Sentiments aside, Peralta has been fantastic this season. With a 7-4 record to show for his efforts, Peralta is currently on pace for one of his best seasons to date."
In addition to his 7-4 record this year, Peralta owns a 2.76 ERA and a 2.2 WAR in his 16 starts with the Brewers.
The former All-Star is certainly making a strong case to represent the Brewers at the All-Star Game in a few weeks. Milwaukee's recent run can largely be attributed to his early success this year.
It will be interesting to see if he gets a nod in the coming weeks.
