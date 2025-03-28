Brewers Are Still Searching For Key Milestone In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers lost their Opening Day game on Thursday, falling 4-2 to the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Jackson Chourio struck out five times in the loss.
The Brewers are still hoping to get back to the postseason in 2025 after running away with the National League Central in 2024. They'll have to do it without a few pieces, as Willy Adames and Devin Williams are now gone.
Interestingly, there is still a certain milestone that the team is chasing. They've had some great players in their franchise history. However, as Tyler Kepner of The Athletic pointed out, no Brewers player has ever hit a home run in their first Major League at-bat.
"The names are all there, arranged neatly in nine floor-to-ceiling columns on a hallway wall of the Brewers’ spring training complex in Phoenix. Every player who made his major-league debut for the franchise is listed, from Federico Velazquez in 1969 to Isaac Collins in 2024 — with Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Gary Sheffield, Prince Fielder and other luminaries in between. And there’s one thing all those players have in common from their debut: None of them went deep in their first at-bat," Kepner wrote.
This is something that could very easily change in 2025. Milwaukee has a strong farm system and are constantly churning out Major League ready players that step into roles and thrive.
Somebody could easily accomplish this milestone. However, it has not happened just yet, and it didn't happen on Opening Day, so it may have to wait a while.
