Brewers Catcher Listed As 'Honorable Mention' On Top 25 MLB Player Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered some pretty big losses this past offseason. They were unable to re-sign shortstop Willy Adames and also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
However, the team still has a strong young core in place that should keep them competitive in the weak National League Central division. That core consists of star catcher William Contreras.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently listed his top 25 players in all of Major League Baseball. Contreras was unfortunately not in the top 25, but Miller did have the star catcher as an honorable mention on the outside of the list.
"Do you think perhaps Atlanta regrets trading away this guy and five other players to get Sean Murphy?" Miller wrote. "A Silver Slugger and NL MVP vote recipient in each of his two seasons with Milwaukee, Contreras' bat is going to be even more pivotal this year with Willy Adames out of the picture."
Contreras put together a strong 2024 season with the Brewers. The 27-year-old slugger posted a 4.9 WAR, hitting .281/.365/.466 with 23 home runs, 92 RBI and an .831 OPS.
He is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner in addition to winning a World Series ring with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. In order to remain competitive and stay on top in the NL Central, Milwaukee is going to need him to replicate his success from 2024, especially now that Adames is gone.
We'll see what 2025 has in store for him.
