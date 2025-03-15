Brewers Catching Prospect Listed As Player To Watch At Spring Breakout
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the 2025 season looking to defend their back-to-back National League Central division titles. Last year, they finished 10 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.
However, the big-league roster isn't the only area of the team that should be getting some attention. Soon, the Brewers prospects will take part in spring breakout. They'll play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in their breakout game.
MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy listed three under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on as the Brewers prepare for their spring breakout game. Among them was catcher Marco Dinges.
"“Around Draft time, our scouts were really excited about his offense. This guy really can hit,” Brewers Farm Director Tom Flanagan said. “Then you throw in the possibility that he can catch, and it just gets you excited when guys can go on both sides of the ball. He looks like a guy who can go behind the plate and handle a staff, and then he’ll certainly be a meat-of-the-order hitter in the Minor Leagues. He looks ‘hitterish.’ That’s the vibe he gives off."
Last year, Dinges had a solid year at the plate, posting a .271/.364/.354 slash line. The Brewers are clearly high on him as a hitter and believe he can be a difference maker in the near future.
He is not ranked in their top 30 prospects list, but he was selected in the fourth round of last year's draft. We'll see if he can take some steps in 2025.
