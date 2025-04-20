Brewers' Christian Yelich Reflects On Time Spent With Late Bob Uecker
Over the winter, the Milwaukee Brewers suffered a devastating loss when Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away at the age of 90.
Uecker left a lasting impact on the Milwaukee community and brought so many fans together, creating a lifetime of memories with famous calls and his strong sense of humor.
Things certainly aren't the same without him, but the Brewers certainly cherished every moment that they got to spend with him. Uecker was especially close with former MVP Christian Yelich.
On MLB Central, Yelich reflected on the time he got to spend with Uecker and what the legendary broadcaster meant to him.
"There was never a bad day being around Ueck," Yelich said. "Really it was just hanging out. Hanging out in the kitchen or one of the back rooms and just listening to him tell stories. Just getting to be friends with Ueck was awesome and see him kind of in that relaxed environment where there's no pressure. It's just kind of the guys hanging out, him talking about his life, really. Whether it was playing days or him talking about being on the set of Major League, just all the crazy stuff and life that he lived. The guy lived a wild life."
Uecker certainly touched a lot of lives, including Yelich. But the community of Milwaukee will always remember the great moments they got to spend listening to his voice during games and all the entertaining stories he had to tell.
Uecker is definitely missed throughout the baseball world.
