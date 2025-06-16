Brewers Climb A Spot In MLB's Latest Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been a dominant team in 2024 by any means, but they are playing solid baseball. They are coming off a pivotal series win against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend that catapulted them to second place in the National League Central.
They are now 5 1/2 games back of the Chicago Cubs and 1 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race. The Brewers now look prepared to reach the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years, even without Devin Williams and Willy Adames.
In Bleacher Report's latest power rankings, Milwaukee had risen a spot to No. 11 out of all 30 Major League teams.
"Despite their record and spot in the rankings, the Brewers aren't exactly overflowing with All-Star candidates. Ace Freddy Peralta (15 GS, 2.60 ERA, 84 K, 83.0 IP) is the most likely pick, while closer Trevor Megill (28 G, 15/17 SV, 2.96 ERA, 10.7 K/9) has done a solid job replacing Devin Williams. If Jackson Chourio keeps swinging it well, he could quickly enter the conversation," Joel Reuter writes.
While the roster isn't oozing with All-Star potential, the Brewers are still playing a solid brand of baseball and look to be a threat to at least capture a Wild Card spot.
They won the Central last year by 10 games, and another division title wouldn't be a stretch with plenty of time still left in the 2025 season.
It will be interesting to see where the Brewers end up.
