Brewers Climb In MLB Writer's Latest Power Rankings List
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that has seemingly figured something out in the past few weeks. They were off to a slow start in 2025, but they have quickly flipped the script.
They now have won three consecutive games and seven of their last 10 entering Monday's series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Brewers are also now in control of the third National League Wild Card spot and are only 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Their improved play has earned them a higher spot in the latest power rankings courtesy of Bleacher Report.
Joel Reuter has Milwaukee at No. 9.
"A year after squeezing more than expected out of Colin Rea and Tobias Myers, the Brewers have done it again with the likes of Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick and Jacob Misiorowski stepping up behind ace Freddy Peralta in the rotation. Misiorowski, 23, twirled 11 straight no-hit innings over his first two MLB starts, and he has the stuff to be a frontline starter if he continues to make strides with his command," Reuter writes.
The young pitching of the Brewers is starting to come into its own. Misiorowski in particular has the potential to be a front-of-the-rotation starter, and once Brandon Woodruff comes back from his injury, Milwaukee could have a truly scary rotation in the second half of the season.
This could give them a much better chance to run down the Cubs and take the top spot in the NL Central by season's end.
