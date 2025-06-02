Brewers Considered 'Middling' Team By MLB Writer
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing much better baseball after a tough start to the season. They have been mired in the middle of the pack in the National League Central.
Now, they appear to be turning a corner. They are 32-28, but are also withing striking distance of the top spot in the division, currently held by the Chicago Cubs.
They've had a lot of injuries on the pitching side this season, and they have felt the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently discussed the Brewers in a piece and stated that while they are stuck in the middle, things are looking up.
"For a while there, Milwaukee's pitching staff was second only to the Dodgers in terms of terrible injury luck. But Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, Aaron Ashby and DL Hall are back, with the returns of Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff just around the corner. The Brewers have allowed the most runs of any team in the NL Central, but run prevention could become a major strength moving forward. Let's see if their bats can capitalize on the opportunity, though," Miller wrote.
Once Quintana and Woodruff come back, Milwaukee's pitching should be in good shape. However, they may need to add a bat or two at the trade deadline.
They are now just five games back of first place in the division and could very easily get back to the top with a hot month of June. They ran away with the division in 2024.
