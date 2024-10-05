Brewers Could Lose Veteran Slugger To Cardinals In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers' season is over. On Thursday night, they coughed up a late 2-0 lead and allowed the New York Mets to come back and advance to the National League Division Series.
One of the Brewers' key contributors this season was slugger Rhys Hoskins, who was signed to a two-year, $34 million contract in the offseason. His contract includes an opt-out clause that he could exercise to return to free agent.
This means Milwaukee could lose Hoskins in free agency, and there is always a chance that he could bolt for a division rival such as the St. Louis Cardinals.
Milwaukee looked to be in transition when they signed Hoskins. Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, but the Brewers were still making moves to improve their roster.
The Cardinals are a team that is currently in transition and might say goodbye to a few stars this winter. But with Paul Goldschmidt likely gone, St. Louis could potentially poach Hoskins from Milwaukee to add a power bat to their lineup.
Losing Hoskins would certainly hurt for the Brewers, especially if he were to go to a division rival such as St. Louis. Milwaukee would need to search the free agent market to find a replacement for the veteran slugger.
The 31-year-old hit just .214 during the regular season with a .722 OPS, but he still hit 26 home runs and knocked in 82 runs, so the Brewers would certainly miss his powerful presence in the lineup.
We'll see if he ultimately bolts for the Cardinals and leaves the Brewers behind. This might allow St. Louis to close the gap between themselves and Milwaukee.
