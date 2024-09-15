Brewers Could Pursue Former All-Star To Strengthen Rotation For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on their third National League Central title in the last four seasons. Even after trading away Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee has remained a force in the National League.
However, they may need to add another starting pitcher for 2025 this coming winter, as the rotation has been their achilles heel this season. Brandon Woodruff will be returning after missing all of 2024, but it wouldn't hurt for them to add another piece.
This could lead them to pursue former division rival Michael Wacha.
Wacha signed with the Kansas City Royals this past offseason and has been a force in their rotation. The veteran right-hander and former All-Star is 13-7 in 27 starts with a 3.29 ERA over 156 innings of work. He also has struck out 138 batters and posted a 1.19 WHIP.
It also certainly helps that Wacha is familiar with the NL Central thanks to his many years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He would be a solid veteran presence in a young Milwaukee rotation and could be trusted to start big games.
His market will be competitive, but he shouldn't be quite as expensive as starters such as Burnes, Blake Snell, or even Max Fried. He could be right within the Brewers preferred price range and could end up being a solid fit for the team as they try to continue their run of success atop the NL Central.
We'll see what Wacha's market looks like and if the Brewers will take a look.
