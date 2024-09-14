Brewers could pursue former Cy Young to strengthen rotation for 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a strong 2024 season. Even after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, the team has proven to be the best of the bunch in the National League Central. In fact, they hold a 10-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers could be a dangerous team once the postseason begins, but it's never too early to start looking towards 2025. Their rotation could use an extra arm or two, even with Brandon Woodruff coming back to supplement Freddy Peralta.
This could lead Milwaukee to target former American League Cy Young Robbie Ray.
The 32-year-old has dealt with various injuries this season and has only made seven starts with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran left-hander is 3-2 but has a 4.70 ERA. He also will have to opt out of his deal with the Giants in order to be a free agent this winter.
But if he does indeed exercise his opt-out clause, the Brewers could be a team that shows interest. He should be right within their preferred price range if that is the case, and the Brewers could offer him a shorter-term deal if they are interested.
Ray earned his Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays. That year, he went 13-7 and posted a 2.84 ERA. He could be a strong veteran presence in a young rotation and somebody that can provide some leadership in the clubhouse.
It will be interesting to see how his market develops and if Milwaukee is in the mix.
More MLB: Surprise Brewers Rookie Called 'Hidden Gem' After Red-Hot Stretch