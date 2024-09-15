Brewers Could Pursue Veteran Braves Starter To Beef Up Rotation For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are inching closer to winning their third National League Central title in the last four years. This comes after they dealt former Cy Young Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
They've also been able to do this with a starting rotation that has a few holes, which should be filled before the 2025 season gets underway. They'll have Brandon Woodruff returning after missing all of 2024, but it certainly wouldn't hurt for them to add another reliable starter to their mix.
This could possibly lead them to target right-hander Charlie Morton.
Morton will be 41 years old next season, meaning his market shouldn't be terribly competitive. This also could allow him to fall right within the Brewers price range.
The veteran right-hander has a strong track record of pitching well in the postseason too, so if the Brewers do reach the playoffs in 2025 and Morton is on their side, they can trust him to start big games and deliver in key spots.
This season, Morton is 8-8 in 27 starts with the Atlanta Braves. He owns a 4.11 ERA over 149 innings of work, has struck out 155 batters and posted a 1.32 WHIP. Milwaukee also has several young players on their roster, and Morton could prove to be a strong veteran presence and guiding hand for their younger players if signed.
Even in his advanced age, Morton is one of the more reliable starters in the league, and it will be interesting to see if Milwaukee decides to target him this winter.
