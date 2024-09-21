Brewers Could Pursue Veteran Cardinals Starter To Upgrade Rotation For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers cruised to yet another National League Central title this season, even after trading away Corbin Burnes. With the postseason beginning October 1, the Brewers look to be a threat in the National League.
If the team has one weakness, the starting rotation would be it, and if they cannot advance in October, we could see them potentially target some reinforcements in the winter. Brandon Woodruff will be back, but they could always use some more help.
This could possibly lead them to target St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Kyle Gibson.
Gibson has been a key piece in the Cardinals rotation this year. He is 8-8 in 29 starts with a 4.13 ERA. He has been able to produce ground ball outs at a high rate and keep the Cardinals in ballgames.
Should Milwaukee sign the veteran right-hander, they would be adding a strong presence in a young clubhouse and somebody who could serve as a mentor to some of the team's younger players. The 36-year-old has been around since 2013, and his experience could prove valuable for the Brewers.
The Brewers' starting rotation has been their weakness this season without both Woodruff and Burnes, but Gibson could help strengthen it if he is signed this coming offseason.
He has a $12 million club option for 2025, but should the Cardinals decline that option, the Brewers should be able to afford him. He won't be too expensive, especially for a team that typically does not spend big on free agents.
