Brewers Could Pursue Veteran Mariners Slugger To Bolster 2025 Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from the postseason with a soul-crushing 4-2 loss to the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday night.
The team ran away with their second straight NL Central title, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, who tied for second place.
However, they were unable to close the deal against the Mets. This offseason, they may have some holes to fill.
Slugger Rhys Hoskins could opt out of his deal with the Brewers, leaving a hole at first base. Perhaps the Brewers could target veteran slugger Justin Turner, who plans to play in 2025.
The 39-year-old slugger had a strong season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. Turner hit .259 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .737 OPS. Despite his age, there is still life in his bat, and he could certainly give the Brewers a boost.
He also should be right within Milwaukee's preferred price range. The team doesn't typically dish out large contracts to free agents. But Turner, who will turn 40 in November, shouldn't be in the market to receive anything long-term.
Milwaukee could give him an affordable one-year deal and he could prove to be the ideal replacement for Hoskins in the event that the latter opts out and walks in free agency. It will be interesting to see what Turner's market looks like.
Milwaukee could be a perfect fit for him.
