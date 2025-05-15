Brewers Could Target $2 Million Nationals Veteran To Bolster Offense
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start this season. After winning 93 games last year and running away with the National League Central division, they are 21-23 and are already four games out of first place.
A lot of things are going wrong with Milwaukee. Their starting pitching hasn't been as solid as it had been in recent years, the bullpen is missing Devin Williams, and the offense is struggling without Willy Adames.
There are certainly going to be some bats available at the trade deadline for the Brewers to choose from.
Dave Gasper of Athlon Sports listed four hitters the Brewers could target to boost their lineup. Among them was utility infielder Amed Rosario.
"Amed Rosario is another veteran that signed a one-year, free agent contract this offseason that the Brewers passed on. Rosario signed a $2MM deal with the Nationals this winter that he's providing tremendous value for," Gasper writes.
"Rosario is likely a flip candidate at the Trade Deadline this year as the Nationals aren't going to be serious contenders in a loaded NL East."
Rosario has put together a solid season thus far for Washington, slashing .295/.321/.436 with two home runs, 11 RBI and a .757 OPS. He's valuable due to his affinity for multiple positions.
He could fill the shortstop hole for Milwaukee and allow them to move Joey Ortiz elsewhere, he could play second base and could even be used in the outfield. Milwaukee needs to find a way to boost their lineup, and he could help.
