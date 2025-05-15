Brewers Could Target $70 Million Rockies All-Star To Boost Offense
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. They are 21-23 and sit four games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
They're close enough to the top, but are stuck in third place. They ran away with the NL Central last season, winning 93 games.
They are certainly feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams, even though both players struggled out of the gates with their new teams.
The offense could use another bat, and there will be plenty of players available at the trade deadline. Dave Gasper of Athlon Sports listed Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies as a potential solution.
"The Rockies are a dumpster fire and the only title they'll be in contention for anytime soon is being the worst team in baseball history. They're already 20 games back in the NL West and still have just single digit wins," Gasper wrote. "Ryan McMahon is a good talent wasted on a bad team. If they had any sense as an organization, they'd trade McMahon to help rebuild."
McMahon is off to a bit of a rough start, hitting .208/.331.389, but has hit six home runs, driven in 11 runs and posted a .720 OPS. The former All-Star could certainly help the Brewers out offensively.
He provides power from the left side and positional versatility. He's also coming four consecutive 20-plus homer seasons. A move such as this could give the Brewers a better chance to run down the Chicago Cubs and take the NL Central.
