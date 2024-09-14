Brewers could target Astros veteran starter to bolster rotation for 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have been a revelation this season. After trading away Corbin Burnes in the offseason, not much was expected from the reigning National League Central champions.
However, they have remained a force at the top of the division and are closing in on their third division crown in the last four years. Milwaukee is 85-62 and has a 10-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.
This offseason, they'll need to make some upgrades, even after a strong 2024, as their starting rotation needs some work. Beyond Freddy Peralta, the rest of the rotation leaves a lot to be desired, but they could potentially take a look at left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who is a free agent after being acquired by the Houston Astros at the trade deadline.
Kikuchi's stats for the season aren't anything to write home about. He's 9-9 in 30 starts with a 4.29 ERA, but he has performed quite well since joining the Astros. With Houston, the veteran left-hander is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA, and he's essentially turned his season around after going 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA with the Toronto Blue Jays.
He shouldn't be too expensive, and that should put him right within the Brewers preferred price range this winter. His market will be interesting to follow, but if the Brewers want to improve their starting rotation, adding the veteran left-hander certainly wouldn't hurt.
We'll see if the team decides to make a run at Kikuchi in an attempt to bolster their starting rotation for 2025.
