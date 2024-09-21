Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Could Target Astros Veteran To Strengthen 2025 Rotation

The Milwaukee Brewers may be in the mix for some rotation help this winter.

May 31, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Milwaukee Brewers batting helmets in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have cruised to yet another National League Central title and look to be a threat heading into the postseason, which will start on Tuesday, October 1.

One area of the roster that may be a little thin is their starting rotation. Beyond Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers, Milwaukee's rotation isn't terribly deep.

If they are unable to make a deep run in the playoffs, we could potentially see them try to upgrade their rotation this winter. Perhaps they could target left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who has performed well since being acquired by the Houston Astros.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked him at the 22nd best free agent available this winter.

"Houston paid a steep price to acquire him as a two-month rental," Reuter wrote. "He inked a three-year, $36 million contract with the Blue Jays last time he hit the open market, and even at his age he could land a similar deal this time around."

Kikuchi is 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA on the season over 31 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays and Astros. He also has logged 169 2/3 innings, struck out 198 batters, and posted a 1.21 WHIP.

While not an ace, he does bring some swing-and-miss to a rotation and that could certainly help Milwaukee out in 2025. They'll be getting Brandon Woodruff back, but they could use an extra arm in the rotation if they want to remain the NL Central's top team next year.

We'll see if Milwaukee is in the mix for the veteran left-hander.

