Brewers Could Target Cardinals Veteran To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a strong season, one that has resulted in them capturing their fourth National League Central title in six years.
Importantly, they have been able to do all of this with a starting rotation that has plenty of holes. They traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles at the start of spring training and have been without right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery.
If the Brewers want to remain the top team in the NL Central in 2025, we might see them find a way to upgrade their starting rotation in the offseason. Woodruff will be back to complement Freddy Peralta, but they might try to add somebody else from the outside.
Milwaukee could potentially look at right-hander Lance Lynn, who will be a free agent after a strong season with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Lynn will be turning 38 years old next season, but he remains a reliable veteran starter. He also is somebody that can mentor some of Milwaukee's young players and bring a competitive fire to the mound.
He has pitched well in playoff settings and can certainly be trusted to take the ball in big games, even in his advanced age. Thanks to his days in St. Louis, he also is quite familiar with the NL Central and wouldn't have to make too big of an adjustment.
It will be interesting to see if the Brewers decide to target the big right-hander. He does have a club option for 2025, but the Cardinals may decide to decline it.
