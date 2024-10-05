Brewers Could Target Diamondbacks Starter To Boost 2025 Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers' season is over. The team was two outs away from advancing to the NLDS before the New York Mets came storming back to take a 4-2 ninth inning lead and hold on to eliminate Milwaukee.
Winners of 93 games during the regular season, the Brewers were the only team in the National League Central to reach the postseason. This offseason, they may have a hole to fill in their starting rotation, as right-hander Frankie Montas is a free agent.
Perhaps Milwaukee could target Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jordan Montgomery, whose future with the team is uncertain after recent comments from their owner Tom Kendrick, who took the blame for the Montgomery signing.
Milwaukee will have Brandon Woodruff returning for the 2025 season. Having him and Freddy Peralta atop the rotation will give the Brewers a significant edge over the rest of the NL Central. But if they were to add Montgomery, which would likely come via a trade, they could have three solid starters at the top.
Despite posting a 6.23 ERA this season, he played a key role in the Texas Rangers winning their first World Series title last October. He won the clinching games of the Wild Card Series and ALCS for Texas last fall.
Perhaps he could be a candidate for a bounce-back season in 2025. He would give the Brewers a significant boost in their starting rotation and help them maintain their status as the top team in the NL Central.
We'll see what the Brewers decide to do.
