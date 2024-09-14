Brewers could target ex-Cy Young candidate to bolster rotation for 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have been a surprise contender this season. Though they have won the National League Central two of the last three years, they had traded away Corbin Burnes before the season.
However, the team defied the odds and now holds a 10-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the division. They'll certainly be a team to watch out for in the postseason.
After the season, they may need some help with their starting rotation. They have Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff will be coming back from his arm injury. But a little more insurance wouldn't hurt, and perhaps they could take a look at Walker Buehler, who is a free agent after 2024.
Buehler has not had a good season. He came back from Tommy John surgery but dealt with a hip injury and has been limited to just 13 starts. And in those starts, the 30-year-old right-hander is 1-5 with a 5.95 ERA.
However, he is only three years removed from being a Cy Young candidate, and there still is some upside there. He should be within the Brewers preferred price range. Milwaukee could potentially give him an affordable one-year deal with a club option for 2026.
Buehler's market will be interesting to follow given his recent struggles. He won't be the most sought-after arm, but there are plenty of teams that could still take a chance on him if they believe he can return to form.
We'll see if the Brewers end up being one of them.
