Brewers Could Target Injured Guardians Ace To Strengthen 2025 Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers may have traded Corbin Burnes prior to the start of spring training, but that didn't stop them from running away with another National League Central title.
The team currently has the third-best record in the National League and looks to be a threat heading into the postseason. If there's one weakness, it would be the starting rotation, and that's something the Brewers could look to upgrade if they can't go deep in October.
Interestingly enough, Shane Bieber could be in their price range.
"Bieber came out firing during spring training, and he was lights out in his first two starts of the regular season before he was sidelined with an elbow issue," Joel Reuter wrote. "He could be a prime candidate for a qualifying offer, or a back-loaded, two-year deal that allows him a runway to rebuild his value."
Bieber will certainly be less expensive since he is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Obviously, he will not be back right away in 2025. But that could play into the Brewers favor if they pursue him.
A less expensive two-year deal could be right within Milwaukee's preferred price range, and they could do something similar to what they did with right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is expected back next year after missing all of 2024.
Once Bieber returns, Milwaukee could have a solid rotation that features Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, and Tobias Myers in addition to the former Cy Young. It will be interesting to see if Milwaukee decides to target the right-hander this winter.
More MLB: Brewers Found Amusing Way to Involve Jackson Chourio in Clubhouse Celebration