Brewers Could Target Red Sox Slugger To Bolster Lineup For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers could be in the market for a bat this coming offseason. Rhys Hoskins signed a two-year contract prior to 2024, but his contract includes an opt-out clause that he could ultimately exercise.
If that comes to pass, the back-to-back National League Central champions will have a hole to fill with their lineup.
Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O'Neill is set to hit free agency this offseason after a resurgent 2024 season. He is ranked as the 17th best free agent on the market by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Perhaps Milwaukee could target him if they lose Hoskins.
"O'Neill looked like a star on the rise when he logged a 34-homer, 6.1-WAR season in 2021. However, injuries limited him to 168 games in the two years that followed, and the Cardnials sold low when he was traded to the Red Sox," Reuter wrote. "He has reached 100 games played for just the second time in his career, and those injury issues will impact his market. Still, it's impossible to ignore his elite production this year."
The main concern with O'Neill is obviously his health. He has even made two trips to the injured list this season. But when he's right, he can be a difference maker, and he could certainly help the Brewers out.
The slugger is hitting .244 with 31 home runs, 61 RBI, and an .859 OPS. Should he sign in Milwaukee, he would be returning to a familiar division, as he spent several years with the St. Louis Cardinals.
He could be a solid replacement for Hoskins if the latter leaves in free agency. It will be interesting to see how O'Neill's market develops and if the Brewers will have him on their radar.
