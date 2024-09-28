Brewers Could Target Royals Utility Man To Fill Shortstop Void For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the National League. They secured their spot by running away with the NL Central and clinching the division last week.
This offseason, there may be some change in Milwaukee. Star shortstop Willy Adames is not expected to return, and he'll be one of the top free agents on the market. In the event that he leaves, Milwaukee will need to find a cost-efficient replacement.
Perhaps they could look at Kansas City Royals utilityman Paul DeJong, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists as one of the top free agents on the market.
DeJong would be a solid veteran presence that could guide some of Milwaukee's younger players. He is also of course, cost efficient and could be an ideal replacement for Adames.
The veteran shortstop's .229 batting average leaves a lot to be desired, but he has shown off his power this season. The 31-year-old has hit 24 home runs, knocked in 56 runs and posted a .708 OPS.
Should he sign in Milwaukee, he would not be in unfamiliar territory. He spent the first few seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, so he is familiar with the NL Central.
The 31-year-old certainly won't cost nearly as much as Adames and could deliver similar results at a far more affordable price. His market will be interesting to follow.
Time will tell if the Brewers believe they can find a spot for him.
