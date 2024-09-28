Brewers Could Target Veteran Slugger To Boost Offense For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are prepared to start the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the National League. They ran away with the NL Central title and secured their spot in the playoffs.
This winter, the team may have some holes to fill. It is always possible that slugger Rhys Hoskins, who has had a bounce-back campaign this year, could opt out of his contract and return to free agency.
If this is the case, the Brewers are going to have to replace him with another slugger. Perhaps they could look into an old division rival and sign first baseman Josh Bell.
Bell began the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins and was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline. He has produced quite well this season.
The 32-year-old slugger is hitting for a .250 average with 19 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .726 OPS. WHat also makes the veteran first baseman valuable is that he is a switch hitter and can hit for power from both sides of the plate.
This could make him an attractive target for the Brewers if they do in fact lose Hoskins in free agency. He shouldn't be terribly expensive and should be right within Milwaukee's preferred price range.
Bell has experience with the NL Central too, having begun his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be interesting to see what his market looks like and if the Brewers will decide to pursue him in the event that they lose Hoskins.
