Brewers Drop A Spot In Latest Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers are struggling. They are in fourth place in the National League Central and five games back of first with a record of 23-25.
The Central is a relatively weak division, but Milwaukee ran away with it last year, pulling off a 93-win season.
The starting staff is struggling, the lineup is missing Willy Adames, and the bullpen is missing a closer-type pitcher, though Devin Williams has struggled with the New York Yankees.
In The Athletic's latest power rankings, Milwaukee had dropped a spot from last week. They currently sit in the No. 20 spot after their recent struggles.
"Do you realize how unusual it is for the Brewers to be below .500 at this point in the year?" Levi Weaver wrote.
"On May 20, 2017, the Brewers were 18-24. Since then, they’ve only been below .500 on May 20 once. That was 2021, and four days later, they had a winning record and were en route to yet another postseason appearance.
Until now. And it’s starting to seem a little unlikely that 2025 is going to be a repeat of 2021."
The Brewers aren't out of the race just yet. It's still mid-May, and the NL Central is a tightly-packed division. Milwaukee could still go on a run and surge to the top of the division by the end of the year, as they did in 2021, 2023 and 2024.
However, the time to pull it together is now. Milwaukee needs to start winning games to avoid falling into a deeper hole.
