Brewers Drop Several Spots In Latest Power Rankings After Trying Week
The Milwaukee Brewers entered last week close to the top spot in the National League Central and not far back of the first place Chicago Cubs. However, a lot can change in one week, and that is exactly what took place for the Brew Crew.
They lost three out of four games on the road to the San Francisco Giants and proceeded to lose two out of three to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Though they won on Sunday, it didn't take the sting out of what has been a tough week.
They even fell a few spots in the latest power rankings courtesy of Bleacher Report.
"The Brewers are now 5-11 on the road this season following last week's struggles against the Giants and Cardinals, and they will look to reverse that trend when they wrap up their current road trip with a three-game series against the White Sox. The bullpen has gone from one of the best in baseball a year ago (3.11 ERA, 2nd in MLB) to one of the worst this season (4.87 ERA, 26th in MLB)," Joel Reuter writes.
While Devin Williams has struggled with the New York Yankees and even lost the closer job to Luke Weaver, not having him at the back end of their bullpen has hurt the Brewers.
If they are in the mix at the trade deadline, they will need to try and make a move to acquire a closer. That has been the main source of their struggles this year.
