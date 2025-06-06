Brewers Expected To Be 'Flooded With Calls' For $8 Million All-Star Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a slow start in 2025. The losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams were certainly felt at the beginning of the year.
However, they have gotten hot lately and are now right back in the postseason chase. They had an eight-game winning streak and are now 34-29, just a game back of the third National League Wild Card spot.
They are also within striking distance in the NL Central, but if they fall out of contention and are forced to sell, they have some pieces teams may want.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today predicts that Freddy Peralta will receive trade interest if they lose control of their season.
"If the Brewers are out of the race by July 31, they are expected to be flooded with calls for ace Freddy Peralta, who has a club option for just $8 million next season," Nightengale wrote last month.
Peralta could bring back a major haul if the Brewers decide to trade him at the deadline. The team will certainly be interesting to pay attention to leading up to the deadline, as their play in the coming weeks will dictate how they go about things on July 31.
Peralta is 5-4 with a 2.92 ERA in his 13 starts this season. He has also struck out 75 batters in 71 innings of work this year.
We'll see if the Brewers can stay in contention and keep their hot streak going or if it's nothing more than a fluke.
