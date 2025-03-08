Brewers Farm System Ranked 7th Heading Into 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers were relatively quiet in the offseason. They lost Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but also managed to sign left-hander Jose Quintana.
They won the National League Central by 10 games in 2024, winning 93 games before falling just short in the NL Wild Card round against the New York Mets.
However, even without some key players from last year's team, they should be a strong contender in 2025. They still added Nestor Cortes in the Williams trade and will get Brandon Woodruff back later in the year.
Their farm system looks especially strong. Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra ranked Milwaukee's farm system seventh out of all 30 Major League teams.
"Just when you’d think Jackson Chourio’s graduation would cause Milwaukee’s farm system ranking to plummet, the Brewers buoy themselves by developing another potential star at the lower levels in Jesús Made. The Crew is particularly deep in corner infielders; Mike Boeve, Tyler Black, Eric Bitonti, Luke Adams, Blake Burke and Brock Wilken all fit the description in the club’s top 18. The Milwaukee organization is so deep with potential everyday players and starting pitchers that Craig Yoho -- a near-MLB-ready high-leverage arm with his elite changeup -- slots in at No. 19. If you’re wondering how Milwaukee manages to stay competitive in the NL Central without spending big, this is how."
For this reason, the Brewers should be unfazed by the departures of Williams and Adames. They constantly are replenishing their depth at the minor league level and churning out prospects that can help them in the future.
If they can keep this up, they should be back on top in the NL Central by the end of 2025.
More MLB: Royals' Key Trade Addition, Leadoff Hitter Projected For Disappointing 2025 Season