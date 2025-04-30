Brewers Former MVP Ranked Among Top DHs In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start. After running away with the National League Central in 2024 with 93 wins, they are an even .500 at 15-15 after their first 30 games of the 2025 season.
They finished 10 games in front of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, but are three games back of Chicago in the NL Central to start 2025.
However, the Brewers still have a chance to turn things around and win their third consecutive NL Central title. Plus, they have plenty of players that are receiving some well-deserved recognition despite their slow start.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed the Top 10 players at each position throughout the league. At the designated hitter spot, former MVP Christian Yelich was ranked 10th.
The 33-year-old was acquired from the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season. He immediately won his MVP award that season.
Yelich also is a three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, two-time batting champion and a former Gold Glover. This year, he's off to a bit of a slow start in terms of batting average, as he is only hitting .231.
However, he has hit five home runs, has driven in 23 runs and also stolen six bases. If he can remain healthy, he could easily turn things around and be a force in the Brewers lineup this year.
Last year, he slashed .315/.406/.504 with a .909 OPS and seemingly returned to form after a few down seasons. We'll see if he can return to that form this year.
