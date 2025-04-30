Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Former MVP Ranked Among Top DHs In MLB

The Brewers are in good hands with their DH situation.

Curt Bishop

Apr 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start. After running away with the National League Central in 2024 with 93 wins, they are an even .500 at 15-15 after their first 30 games of the 2025 season.

They finished 10 games in front of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, but are three games back of Chicago in the NL Central to start 2025.

However, the Brewers still have a chance to turn things around and win their third consecutive NL Central title. Plus, they have plenty of players that are receiving some well-deserved recognition despite their slow start.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed the Top 10 players at each position throughout the league. At the designated hitter spot, former MVP Christian Yelich was ranked 10th.

The 33-year-old was acquired from the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season. He immediately won his MVP award that season.

Yelich also is a three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, two-time batting champion and a former Gold Glover. This year, he's off to a bit of a slow start in terms of batting average, as he is only hitting .231.

However, he has hit five home runs, has driven in 23 runs and also stolen six bases. If he can remain healthy, he could easily turn things around and be a force in the Brewers lineup this year.

Last year, he slashed .315/.406/.504 with a .909 OPS and seemingly returned to form after a few down seasons. We'll see if he can return to that form this year.

More MLB: Brewers Star Turning Heads With Scorching-Hot Stretch

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/Around MLB Feed