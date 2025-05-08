Brewers Given B-Minus Grade After Slow Start To 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start this season. At this point last year, they seemingly had command in the National League Central, and they ultimately ended up running away with their third division title in four years.
This year, they are only three games out of first place, but sit at an even .500 through 38 games. They could certainly still make a run to the top of the division, but they're going to have some competition from the Chicago Cubs.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently gave teams grades through the first portion of the season, and Milwaukee was given a B-minus.
"Pat Murphy has continued the great culture of Craig Counsell in Milwaukee, but you do wonder if the Brewers have the horses to return to the postseason after winning the NL Central last season," Kelly writes.
"Thus far, Joey Ortiz has been a disaster as Willy Adames' replacement at shortstop. Rhys Hoskins is having something of a bounce-back year, but Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Christian Yelich have all underperformed. This isn't a team where there's much margin for error from the starters."
The Brewers are certainly feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams. While neither is off to a great start with their new teams, the Brewers aren't getting the production they wanted out of their replacements.
If the Brewers are in the mix at the trade deadline, they should look to add a few pieces and beef up their roster for a stretch run.
