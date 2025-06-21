Brewers Gold Glove Infielder Listed As All-Star Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers have been playing much better baseball as of late after a rough start to the 2025 season. They ran away with the National League Central with 93 wins in 2024.
They have now come to within 4 1/2 games of the top spot in the division and currently hold the third NL Wild Card spot. They have had several players step up lately and give them the spark they needed to get back into the race.
One player in particular that is performing well is second baseman Brice Turang, who won a Gold Glove and the Platinum Glove last season. Eric Fischer of Reviewing the Brew believes Turang could be an All-Star this summer.
"Brice Turang has been one of the faces of the Brewers' youth movement over the past few seasons. Having made the Opening Day roster in 2023, Turang has shown the league why the Brewers took him in the first round of the 2018 draft. His glove has always been impressive, topped off with winning the Gold Glove and later the Platinum Glove in 2024," Fischer wrote.
While Turang's defense has been well documented, his bat has come around this year. He's hitting .268/.350/.349 with four home runs, 26 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a .700 OPS. He also has a 2.6 WAR.
With the way his bat has come around, it would not be a surprise to see Turang make his first All-Star team this summer in Atlanta. We'll see if he gets selected.
