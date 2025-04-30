Brewers Gold Glove Ranked Among Top Right Fielders In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slower start this year than they were in 2024. They ran away with the National League Central last season, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
However, despite their 15-15 start, the Brewers have several players that are getting some well-deserved recognition. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed the Top 10 players at each position, and for several positions, a current member of the Brewers was listed.
For right fielders, reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is of course at the top. However, Gold Glove outfielder Sal Frelick is also on Reuter's list for right fielders, sitting at No. 10.
Frelick is off to a strong start in 2025. He's slashing .302/.383/.406 with a home run, nine RBI, seven stolen bases and a .789 OPS in his first 30 games of the year. He won his Gold Glove last season after playing stellar defense.
The 25-year-old outfielder made his Major League debut in 2023 and had his first full season in 2024.
His defense and ability to set the table offensively likely contributed to him being placed on Reuter's Top 10 list. But Milwaukee is able to remain competitive despite key losses thanks in large part to their ability to develop young players such as Frelick.
The young right fielder is a key building block for the team as they try to navigate this season without players such as Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
