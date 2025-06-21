Brewers Gold Glove Winner Predicted To Be All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing much better baseball as of late. They were off to a slow start in 2025 after winning 93 games in 2024 and running away with the National League Central.
But they are now just 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs and even hold the third NL Wild Card spot. They've had several players step up in recent weeks.
One player in particular that is turning some heads is outfielder Sal Frelick. He is certainly a player to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Eric Fischer of Reviewing the Brew predicts that Frelick will be an All-Star this summer in Atlanta.
"Easily the most underrated player on the Brewers this season, Sal Frelick very well could be an All-Star. After winning the Gold Glove last season, Frelick already has more outfield assists this year than all of last season. He is also on pace for more total putouts this year than he had a season ago," Fischer writes.
"Perhaps even more important, especially for the Brewers, is the fact that the bat has come around this season."
Frelick won a Gold Glove in 2024, but his bat has been equally as impressive as his defense. The 25-year-old is hitting .293/.351/.392 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a .742 OPS.
He certainly has been a solid table setter for Milwaukee, and if he can keep this up, it would be no surprise to see him representing the Brewers in the Midsummer Classic.
