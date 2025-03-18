Brewers Gold Glove Winner Ranked 23rd Best Right Fielder In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers were relatively quiet this offseason, making more frugal signings than big splashes. The team added Jose Quintana to boost the rotation and brought in relievers Tyler Alexander and Grant Wolfram to beef up the bullpen.
They also lost Devin Williams and Willy Adames, so there are some question marks. However, they still have a strong core in place and should be a threat to win a weak National League Central division.
Part of their core is a crop of young players that features right fielder Sal Frelick. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Frelick as the 23rd best right fielder in Major League Baseball.
"Frelick still has a wealth of untapped potential offensively, and after winning a Gold Glove in right field last year he should have a long runaway to realize that potential while providing significant value defensively. The 24-year-old was a 2.1-WAR player last year while hitting .259/.320/.335 for an 83 OPS+ with 28 extra-base hits and 18 steals in 145 games," Reuter wrote.
Frelick's offensive abilities could still use some work, which could stand to reason why he ranks low. But his defense makes him a very viable outfielder. By this time in 2026, he could rank higher if he can improve at the plate.
Either way, he is part of a strong young core that should keep the Brewers afloat in 2025 as they try to win their third straight NL Central title after cruising to the top in 2024. We'll see if Frelick can take the next step this year.
More MLB: Brewers To Name All-Star Right-Hander Their Opening Day Starter