Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Gold Glover Ranked Among Top MLB Second Basemen

The Brewers are in good hands at second base.

Curt Bishop

Apr 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. Following a 93-win season in 2024 that saw them run away with the National League Central division title, they sit at 14-15 and in third place, three games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.

Even though they're struggling, they do have some players that are receiving some recognition around the league. One of them is Gold Glove and Platinum Glove second baseman Brice Turang.

The 25-year-old is off to a hot start this season at the plate and is still a solid defensive second baseman. He is hitting .319/.367/.414 with three home runs, 15 RBI, eight stolen bases and a .781 OPS.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 10 players at each position, and Turang was ranked the third-best second baseman in all of Major League Baseball.

Turang's defense has always been solid, but his bat had yet to come around until this year, though his hitting had improved significantly in 2024.

Now, he's a key piece in the Brewers lineup and can set the table for the team. The power may be coming along as well, and if he can start hitting for more power, then he could help the Brewers offensively in a big way.

The Brewers need to get going to get back to the top of the NL Central, and Turang may be a major key to them being able to do that.

We'll see what the rest of the season has in store for him.

More MLB: Brewers Yet Another Surprising Breakout Season On Their Hands

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/Around MLB Feed