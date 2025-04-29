Brewers Gold Glover Ranked Among Top MLB Second Basemen
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. Following a 93-win season in 2024 that saw them run away with the National League Central division title, they sit at 14-15 and in third place, three games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
Even though they're struggling, they do have some players that are receiving some recognition around the league. One of them is Gold Glove and Platinum Glove second baseman Brice Turang.
The 25-year-old is off to a hot start this season at the plate and is still a solid defensive second baseman. He is hitting .319/.367/.414 with three home runs, 15 RBI, eight stolen bases and a .781 OPS.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 10 players at each position, and Turang was ranked the third-best second baseman in all of Major League Baseball.
Turang's defense has always been solid, but his bat had yet to come around until this year, though his hitting had improved significantly in 2024.
Now, he's a key piece in the Brewers lineup and can set the table for the team. The power may be coming along as well, and if he can start hitting for more power, then he could help the Brewers offensively in a big way.
The Brewers need to get going to get back to the top of the NL Central, and Turang may be a major key to them being able to do that.
We'll see what the rest of the season has in store for him.
