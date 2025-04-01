Brewers Hit New Low Not Reached In 2024 With Tough Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a rough start in 2025. After running away with the National League Central in 2024, Milwaukee has lost each of its first four games.
They now sit at the bottom of the division four games into the year, three games back of the first-place St. Louis Cardinals. It's still early in the season, and Milwaukee has a solid roster on paper, but it is at the very least concerning to the team and its fans.
In fact, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Milwaukee reached a new low with Monday's 11-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals, one not experienced throughout 2024.
"The Brewers were the only team in the Majors that didn't endure a four-game losing streak last season. Now they are 0-4 for the first time since 2015.," McCalvy posted on X.
"Plenty of season to go, but tough start!"
A tough start would simply be an understatement for the Brewers. They were far and away the best team in the Central last year, and are now masquerading as the worst through four games.
There is still plenty of time for a turnaround, and the Brewers certainly have the pieces to make it happen. But that doesn't take the sting out of their 0-4 start. This is something the Brewers hadn't experienced at all in 2024.
In order to win the NL Central, Milwaukee is going to have to turn things around quickly so as not to be buried by the rest of the pack.
