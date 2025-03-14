Brewers Insider Gives Important Update On Recovering 2x All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the 2025 season looking to defend their back-to-back National League Central titles. They won 93 games last year and finished 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
They lost a few key pieces in Willy Adames and Devin Williams, but still appear to be the team to beat in the NL Central. They'll even get a reinforcement soon when Brandon Woodruff is activated from the injured list early in the season.
In fact, Woodruff is making his Cactus League debut on Sunday. When asked about what to expect from the right-hander, Brewers insider Adam McCalvy made an important prediction.
"I would guess Woodruff throws just one inning on Sunday. First Major League game in forever, you can imagine how high the adrenaline will be," McCalvy tweeted.
For his career, Woodruff owns a 3.10 ERA. He was shut down midway through the 2023 season after starting 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts.
Milwaukee re-signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason, but he missed all of 2024 recovering. At long last, however, he will get his chance to pitch.
He will likely still start the season on the injured list, but this is an important step for him, and the Brewers will certainly benefit from having him back when he eventually does make his return.
The rotation will become even stronger with Woodruff back in action alongside Freddy Peralta. It will be interesting to see how he fares on Sunday.
More MLB: Brewers 25-Year-Old Drawing Comparisons To 2-Time All-Star